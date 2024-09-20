Severe Climate Change Impacts Intensify Devastating Floods in Austria

Experts are raising alarms on the escalating impact of climate change on storms and floods, attributing the recent heavy rainfall across Austria and other European countries to global warming. These extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and intense, they warned, suggesting that even more severe consequences could follow. Studies consistently indicate a marked increase in heavy rainfall in many regions, especially Europe. The recent weather conditions in Austria underscore the pressing need for climate adaptation strategies and more robust climate protection policies.

Austria has been hit hard by consecutive thunderstorms, heavy rain, and floods, which have coincided with record-breaking heatwaves this summer. The past summer stands as the hottest on record in Austria in the last 258 years, with Vienna experiencing an unprecedented 47 days of temperatures surpassing 30°C. From 1991 to 2020, Austria's average annual temperature increased by 1.4°C compared to the baseline period of 1961 to 1990. The eastern Austrian regions recently endured strong winds and torrential downpours, leading to severe flooding.

Floodwaters in Lower Austria overflowed rivers and lakes, forcing the government to declare a state of emergency and activate military rescue operations. Thousands of residents were evacuated during five consecutive days of heavy rain. The flooding, which also impacted Upper Austria, Salzburg, and parts of Vienna, resulted in five fatalities and caused significant destruction by sweeping away cars, demolishing infrastructure, and inundating large areas of farmland. The Danube River's water levels surpassed records set 30 years ago, with some areas like Weinviertel and Mostviertel registering new peak flood marks. Civil defense forces faced challenges during evacuations, using boats in areas where power outages had disrupted communications and transportation. Cities like Waidhofen witnessed flood levels exceeding nearly century-old records, with certain regions seeing rainfall of about 350 liters per square meter.

Vienna largely escaped the worst effects of the disaster, thanks to the Danube Island flood protection project completed in 1987. The 21-kilometer artificial island along the river acts as a buffer to manage floodwaters and protect the city. Beyond human casualties, the floods have inflicted substantial economic damage on agriculture and livestock, with wildlife populations also suffering severely.

