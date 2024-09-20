Over 100 PTI Workers Arrested Ahead of Lahore Rally Amid Legal Challenges

In a sweeping crackdown, Punjab Police detained more than 100 party workers of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of a planned rally in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The arrests, executed under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Act, were reportedly aimed at curbing unrest and maintaining law and order. However, the Lahore High Court dismissed a plea to ban the rally, noting the petitioner was not an 'affected party,' ARY News stated.

PTI responded to the arrests by filing a petition in the Lahore High Court, arguing the detentions violated their constitutional right to assemble. With the rally poised for Saturday, PTI Lahore's General Secretary, Awais Younis, urged local officials to ensure its success, ARY News conveyed.

(With inputs from agencies.)