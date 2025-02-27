Rediscovering the Lahore Fort: Sikh Empire's Legacy Unearthed

Dr Tarunjit Singh Butalia, a researcher from the United States, has undertaken a meticulous study of Lahore Fort, identifying approximately 100 monuments from the era of the Sikh Empire (1799-1849). However, about 30 of these monuments no longer exist. His research underscores the fort's historical importance during this period.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has engaged Dr Butalia to author a tour guidebook, highlighting the fort as the seat of power for the Sikh Empire. The book aims to bridge the historical gap for Sikhs worldwide, particularly after the division of heritage sites in 1947.

Dr Butalia's research also emphasizes the fort's Mughal origins and its evolution under Sikh rule, including structures like the Hazuri Bagh and Gurdwara Dera Sahib. The initiative includes compiling historical maps and monuments and training guides to narrate an accurate historical account, promoting cultural tourism.

