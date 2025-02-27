Left Menu

Rediscovering the Lahore Fort: Sikh Empire's Legacy Unearthed

A US-based researcher, Dr Tarunjit Singh Butalia, identifies 100 monuments at Lahore Fort from the Sikh Empire era, detailing its historical significance. His project, supported by Walled City of Lahore Authority, aims to offer a comprehensive understanding through a tour guidebook, enhancing historical tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:21 IST
Rediscovering the Lahore Fort: Sikh Empire's Legacy Unearthed
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Dr Tarunjit Singh Butalia, a researcher from the United States, has undertaken a meticulous study of Lahore Fort, identifying approximately 100 monuments from the era of the Sikh Empire (1799-1849). However, about 30 of these monuments no longer exist. His research underscores the fort's historical importance during this period.

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has engaged Dr Butalia to author a tour guidebook, highlighting the fort as the seat of power for the Sikh Empire. The book aims to bridge the historical gap for Sikhs worldwide, particularly after the division of heritage sites in 1947.

Dr Butalia's research also emphasizes the fort's Mughal origins and its evolution under Sikh rule, including structures like the Hazuri Bagh and Gurdwara Dera Sahib. The initiative includes compiling historical maps and monuments and training guides to narrate an accurate historical account, promoting cultural tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025