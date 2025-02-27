Rediscovering Lahore Fort: Unveiling Sikh Empire Monuments
Dr. Tarunjit Singh Butalia's research identifies 100 Sikh-era monuments at Lahore Fort, with 30 now lost. Commissioned by the Walled City of Lahore Authority, he's creating a tour guidebook to chronicle the site's significance, blending Mughal and Sikh histories for visitors and illuminating its heritage post-1947.
Lahore Fort, an emblem of the Sikh Empire, is back in the spotlight as Dr. Tarunjit Singh Butalia uncovers 100 historic monuments, though 30 have disappeared over time. His work, commissioned by the Walled City of Lahore Authority, aims to produce a comprehensive guidebook, spotlighting the fort's rich Sikh history.
To deepen public understanding, Butalia delves into libraries and archives globally, reconstructing the Sikh era's landscape with meticulously crafted maps and sketches. These visual aids capture the fort's lost grandeur, reshaping its narrative for the global Sikh diaspora and visitors.
The guidebook will enhance how tour guides present Lahore Fort, blending Mughal and Sikh histories. The initiative is a vital step for Sikhs worldwide to reconnect with heritage sites in Pakistan post-1947's division, reflecting a renewed cultural accessibility.
