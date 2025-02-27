Left Menu

Rediscovering Lahore Fort: Unveiling Sikh Empire Monuments

Dr. Tarunjit Singh Butalia's research identifies 100 Sikh-era monuments at Lahore Fort, with 30 now lost. Commissioned by the Walled City of Lahore Authority, he's creating a tour guidebook to chronicle the site's significance, blending Mughal and Sikh histories for visitors and illuminating its heritage post-1947.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:57 IST
Rediscovering Lahore Fort: Unveiling Sikh Empire Monuments
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Lahore Fort, an emblem of the Sikh Empire, is back in the spotlight as Dr. Tarunjit Singh Butalia uncovers 100 historic monuments, though 30 have disappeared over time. His work, commissioned by the Walled City of Lahore Authority, aims to produce a comprehensive guidebook, spotlighting the fort's rich Sikh history.

To deepen public understanding, Butalia delves into libraries and archives globally, reconstructing the Sikh era's landscape with meticulously crafted maps and sketches. These visual aids capture the fort's lost grandeur, reshaping its narrative for the global Sikh diaspora and visitors.

The guidebook will enhance how tour guides present Lahore Fort, blending Mughal and Sikh histories. The initiative is a vital step for Sikhs worldwide to reconnect with heritage sites in Pakistan post-1947's division, reflecting a renewed cultural accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025