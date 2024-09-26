Zelenskyy Appeals at UN: Stand with Ukraine for Genuine Peace

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on global leaders Wednesday to support his country and strive for a 'real, just peace' rather than seeking temporary lulls, over two years into Russia's ongoing conflict. Speaking at the UN General Assembly, Zelenskyy criticized any alternative peace efforts as attempts to prolong the war rather than resolving it decisively.

Zelenskyy emphasized the adoption of his two-year-old proposal to restore Ukraine's internationally recognized boundaries. He declared, 'We must uphold the UN Charter and ensure Ukraine's right to territorial integrity and sovereignty. Withdrawing Russian forces will end hostilities,' Zelenskyy asserted.

He warned that half-hearted settlement plans could enable Putin to continue the conflict, thereby threatening global stability. Zelenskyy criticized the veto power within the UN Security Council, urging for a system where no single country can block peace initiatives. He called for the expulsion of Russian forces, accountability for war crimes, and a focus on nuclear safety, energy, and food security.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin escalated threats against the West, asserting Russia's right to deploy nuclear weapons if attacked by a nation supported by a nuclear power. Zelenskyy condemned such rhetoric, reinforcing the need for a unified, effective peace strategy that does not give any country veto power.

Meeting with UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang, Zelenskyy discussed resolutions supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and the global community's role in achieving peace. Yang reiterated the UNGA's commitment, highlighting the importance of upholding Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.

The Ukrainian leader also conferred with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the peace formula's implementation and the significance of unimpeded agricultural exports from Ukraine. Zelenskyy met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to commend NATO's support and discuss further cooperation.

Both Zelenskyy and Stoltenberg underscored the importance of unity among defense ministers in bolstering Ukraine's military and bringing the country closer to NATO integration, emphasizing global solidarity in the face of aggression.

