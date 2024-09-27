Left Menu

Nepal Grounds Domestic Flights Amid Severe Weather Conditions

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has grounded all domestic flights until Saturday morning due to adverse weather conditions. The decision follows a high rate of turbulence and prolonged rainfall, prompting widespread cancellations and diversions. The monsoon season, heavily influencing the weather, is expected to bring more rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:14 IST
Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal cancelled all the domestic flights amid rainfall (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority has halted all domestic flights until Saturday morning, citing adverse weather. The decision, announced by Deputy Spokesperson Gyanendra Bhul, follows widespread cancellations and diversions on Friday due to extreme weather, including high turbulence and continuous rainfall affecting air traffic.

An estimated 75 percent of domestic flights were canceled on Friday alone. On average, Nepal operates 300 two-way domestic flights daily. The cancellations come as Nepal faces an intense monsoon season with heavy rainfall recorded in Kathmandu and several provinces.

The Meteorological Office predicts heavy rain in parts of Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini provinces, along with moderate rainfall in other regions. This year's monsoon, which started earlier than usual, is likely to extend beyond the typical duration, with above-average rainfall already recorded. The prolonged monsoon season impacts 80 percent of Nepal's annual rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

