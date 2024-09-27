Nepal Grounds Domestic Flights Amid Severe Weather Conditions

Nepal's Civil Aviation Authority has halted all domestic flights until Saturday morning, citing adverse weather. The decision, announced by Deputy Spokesperson Gyanendra Bhul, follows widespread cancellations and diversions on Friday due to extreme weather, including high turbulence and continuous rainfall affecting air traffic.

An estimated 75 percent of domestic flights were canceled on Friday alone. On average, Nepal operates 300 two-way domestic flights daily. The cancellations come as Nepal faces an intense monsoon season with heavy rainfall recorded in Kathmandu and several provinces.

The Meteorological Office predicts heavy rain in parts of Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini provinces, along with moderate rainfall in other regions. This year's monsoon, which started earlier than usual, is likely to extend beyond the typical duration, with above-average rainfall already recorded. The prolonged monsoon season impacts 80 percent of Nepal's annual rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)