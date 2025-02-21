AI Innovations Fuel Asian Stock Surge Amid Economic Turbulence

Asian shares rallied on Friday, countering Wall Street's losses as investor faith in U.S. supremacy waned and interest in Chinese technology stocks surged, driven by optimistic sentiments towards artificial intelligence (AI).

Gold remained near historical highs, advancing its gains for the eighth week amid safe-haven influxes triggered by Donald Trump's tariff threats and unresolved discussions aimed at resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict. A notable uptick was observed in Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, which jumped 1.8%, accompanied by a surge in tech stocks.

The recent upward trajectory of Chinese stocks was buoyed by DeepSeek's AI advancements, which rekindled investor confidence in China's tech sector. Simultaneously, global economic indicators, including Walmart's forecasts and expected Bank of Japan rate adjustments, contributed to fluctuating market sentiments and currency valuations.

