Uzbek President Mirziyoyev Welcomes Sheikh Hamdan for Bilateral Talks

In a significant diplomatic engagement, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev warmly welcomed Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, at the Presidential Palace in Tashkent on September 27. Sheikh Hamdan led a high-level delegation on an official visit aimed at bolstering UAE-Uzbekistan relations.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan conveyed the greetings of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Dubai's Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to President Mirziyoyev and the people of Uzbekistan. He emphasized the robust and growing ties between the two nations, noting their shared vision for political and economic collaboration and excellence in governance.

The talks, attended by prominent UAE ministers, focused on broadening cooperation in numerous sectors. Discussions included enhancing government excellence, digital transformation, innovation, and the exchange of knowledge and best practices. Officials from both sides underlined the importance of these partnerships in driving mutual progress and a brighter future.

(With inputs from agencies.)