Pakistan: Imran Khan's party to hold protest today as administration ramps up security, gears for stronger crackdown

Ahead of the massive protests called by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today, the provincial government in Pakistan has banned all public gatherings and stationed paramilitary forces in Rawalpindi, Dawn reported. Earlier, PTI had planned to hold a 'jalsa' at the Liaquat Bagh but party founder Imran Khan changed the decision saying that the government would not allow his party to hold the event in the city and designate a venue in the suburbs

In a video message on Friday, PTI Punjab acting president Hammad Azhar said the party would hold a "massive but peaceful political public gathering" at 2 pm. He urged the supporters to reach the venue well in time, as the party's previous gathering in Lahore last week was forcibly cleared by the police for extending beyond the allowed time.

According to Dawn, even though PTI leaders have vowed to reach the venue "despite all hurdles", it won't be an easy task. Rawalpindi Police, Rangers and Punjab Constabulary have planned to "lay a virtual siege" to the garrison city to stop PTI workers, as per a senior police official confirmed. No traffic would be able to enter or exit the city as roads would be blocked with containers and barbed wires.

"Extraordinary security measures have been taken to ensure peace in the city and nobody will be allowed to stage any protest," the top police official said. On Friday, a day before the protest, the deputy commissioners of Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock districts requested the Punjab Home Department to ban all gatherings in the city. Following this, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898, was imposed in the city and neighbouring districts, Dawn reported.

The move bans all kinds of gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, demonstrations, jalsas, protests, and other activities like carrying or displaying weapons. However, despite all restrictions, PTI leaders have vowed to reach the venue.

In a video message, PTI Lahore president Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood said workers and supporters from Pubjab's capital would reach Liaqat Bagh "to lead the movement launched for the independence of the judiciary". PTI would continue its struggle until the law and Constitution are upheld, he added.

Meanwhile, the shopkeepers of the nearby Raja Bazaar and Murree Road have expressed their annoyance at the planned activity anticipating disruption in their business due to the protest, as reported by Dawn. "The government should allocate a separate space for protests as it disturbs business activities and movement of people on roads," said Traders Association President Shahid Ghafoor Paracha.

He added that traders were already suffering from financial woes due to the high cost of electricity and gas. He complained that too many protests had been held in the garrison city. Earlier this year, Jamaat-i-Islami held a days-long sit-in on Murree Road against the high cost of electricity. There were also demonstrations by teachers, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan and other religious parties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)