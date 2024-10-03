Left Menu

Ex-Israeli Envoy Discusses India-Israel Ties Amidst Middle East Tensions

Former Israeli Ambassador to India, Daniel Carmon, urges India to closely monitor developments in Israel, emphasizing India's strategic partnership with Israel and concerns over maritime disruptions by the Houthis. He highlights the significance of bilateral ties and the need for an 'Axis of Peace' to counter regional challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 09:47 IST
Ex-Israeli Envoy Discusses India-Israel Ties Amidst Middle East Tensions
Daniel Carmon, Former Israeli Ambassador to India (image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Israeli Ambassador to India, Daniel Carmon, has emphasized the importance of India closely monitoring the unfolding situation in Israel due to its vested interests in the region. In a conversation with ANI, Carmon commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his prompt response, underscoring India's commitment to peace.

Carmon spoke about the vital role India plays in ensuring stability in the Middle East, thanks to the strategic partnership characterized by strong bilateral ties with Israel. He noted the complexity of regional mediation and advised India to stay informed of developments that affect its interests.

Highlighting concerns about the Houthis' interference in maritime traffic, Carmon stressed the need for India to align with peace-promoting coalitions. He described his personal experience during a missile attack and praised Israel's advanced defense systems, which minimized casualties and damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024