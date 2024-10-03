Ex-Israeli Envoy Discusses India-Israel Ties Amidst Middle East Tensions

Former Israeli Ambassador to India, Daniel Carmon, has emphasized the importance of India closely monitoring the unfolding situation in Israel due to its vested interests in the region. In a conversation with ANI, Carmon commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his prompt response, underscoring India's commitment to peace.

Carmon spoke about the vital role India plays in ensuring stability in the Middle East, thanks to the strategic partnership characterized by strong bilateral ties with Israel. He noted the complexity of regional mediation and advised India to stay informed of developments that affect its interests.

Highlighting concerns about the Houthis' interference in maritime traffic, Carmon stressed the need for India to align with peace-promoting coalitions. He described his personal experience during a missile attack and praised Israel's advanced defense systems, which minimized casualties and damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)