Piyush Goyal Calls for Renewal of India-Pakistan Trade Ties Amidst Tensions

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, addressed the possibilities of resuming trade between India and Pakistan via the Atari border. He pointed out that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure began in 2014, significant efforts were made to enhance relations with Pakistan through diplomacy and dialogue.

Goyal expressed that it was Pakistan's continued engagement in terrorist activities that caused a breakdown in relations, prompting India to respond with decisive measures such as surgical and air strikes. He clearly stated that India would continue to retaliate with strength against any threats to its citizens.

The minister reiterated that while India has maintained its openness to trade, it was Pakistan that halted the exchange. Goyal emphasized India's commitment to peaceful coexistence, rejecting expansionist policies, and advocated for resolution through peaceful means while warning against the consequences of terrorism.

