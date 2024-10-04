Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Calls for Renewal of India-Pakistan Trade Ties Amidst Tensions

Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized India's openness to trade with Pakistan, urging them to halt terrorist activities. He highlighted PM Modi's efforts to improve relations since 2014 and reiterated India's stance of strong retaliation against any hostility, while promoting diplomacy and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 09:55 IST
Piyush Goyal Calls for Renewal of India-Pakistan Trade Ties Amidst Tensions
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, addressed the possibilities of resuming trade between India and Pakistan via the Atari border. He pointed out that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure began in 2014, significant efforts were made to enhance relations with Pakistan through diplomacy and dialogue.

Goyal expressed that it was Pakistan's continued engagement in terrorist activities that caused a breakdown in relations, prompting India to respond with decisive measures such as surgical and air strikes. He clearly stated that India would continue to retaliate with strength against any threats to its citizens.

The minister reiterated that while India has maintained its openness to trade, it was Pakistan that halted the exchange. Goyal emphasized India's commitment to peaceful coexistence, rejecting expansionist policies, and advocated for resolution through peaceful means while warning against the consequences of terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024