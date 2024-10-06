UAE Launches Urgent Aid Campaign for Lebanon Amid Escalation
The UAE, under the direction of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has initiated a national relief campaign, 'UAE stands with Lebanon', to provide $100 million in aid. The initial flight, carrying essential medical supplies, underscores UAE's commitment to humanitarian support in collaboration with international organizations.
The UAE has commenced a significant humanitarian effort to support Lebanon amidst ongoing tensions, following directives from President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Under the campaign title 'UAE stands with Lebanon', a relief package worth $100 million has been designated to assist the Lebanese populace.
In collaboration with the World Health Organisation, the UAE dispatched an aircraft laden with 40 tonnes of medical supplies. The flight, which departed from Al Maktoum International Airport, marks the first consignment of aid under this initiative, symbolizing the UAE's commitment to assisting Lebanon during periods of crisis.
Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, the UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation, emphasized the nation's resolve in providing aid to alleviate the hardships facing Lebanon, focusing on the most vulnerable communities. The UAE reiterates its stance on Lebanon's national unity and calls for international efforts to mitigate further conflicts and ensure civilian protection as per global laws.
