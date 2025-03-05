Left Menu

Delhi's Health Scandal: Unused Medical Supplies Worth Crores Found Wasting Away

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and BJP's Praveen Khandelwal criticized AAP over unused COVID-19 supplies discovered at GTB Hospital. They accuse the party of negligence, highlighting potential motivations for the resource mismanagement, while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's inspection drew attention to wastage of essential medical resources and defunct healthcare system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:21 IST
Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa lambasted the previous AAP government following Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's inspection at GTB Hospital. The visit revealed an astounding amount of unused medical supplies, including oxygen concentrators and PPE kits, left to rot since the height of the COVID-19 crisis. Sirsa accused Arvind Kejriwal of prioritizing liquor policies over public health during the pandemic.

The criticism was echoed by BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal, who charged the Aam Aadmi Party with gross negligence and mismanagement of healthcare resources. Khandelwal suggested the unused supplies could have provided much-needed relief during the pandemic and speculated on the motivations behind the inaction, pointing to political dynamics involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's inspection highlighted the extensive wastage of resources and questioned the operational effectiveness of Delhi's healthcare system. Gupta reported findings of massive unused stockpiles, deteriorating hospital infrastructure, and an overall dysfunctional medical system, reflecting poorly on the AAP's health and education initiatives. The inspection has sparked wider public interest amid ongoing political debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

