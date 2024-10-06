Katcha Gang Resumes Reign of Terror: Abductions and Rising Insecurity in Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan

After a month-long lull, criminal activity has resumed in Pakistan's Katcha region, with gangsters kidnapping three people, including two Hindus, in separate incidents on a recent Friday night. The abductions occurred in Kalywali under the Bhong police, where perpetrators forcibly entered a home, according to a report from Dawn.

Kabul Sukhani, leader of the notorious Sukhani Gang, who carries a bounty of Rs 10 million, claimed responsibility, releasing a video of the hostages. The gang demands the release of an accomplice held by the police, threatening to harm the abducted if their demands remain unmet. Another individual, Saleem Niazi, was abducted in Muradpur under Machka police jurisdiction; during the incident, suspects shot a motorcyclist in Sadiqabad, who was later hospitalized.

The insecurity in the region is particularly pronounced for minorities. Dawn reports that three days earlier, two individuals from Municipal Colony Sadiqabad disappeared, suspected to be held by dacoits near the Indus River. Over the past month, 12 people have been kidnapped in Rahim Yar Khan, inciting concern among locals and businesses about the surge in ransom abductions. The police's inability to recover more than four hostages exacerbates these fears.

The district's deteriorating law and order situation, highlighted by Iqbal Hafeez of the Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce, is alarmingly pushing industrialists to leave the RYK Industrial Estate due to insecurity. The rise in extortion threats underscores the urgent need for government intervention to restore safety and security for traders and residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)