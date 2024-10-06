Global Influencers Experience the Vibrant Spirit of Navratri in India
A delegation of influencers from the USA and Western Europe celebrated Navratri in Delhi, embracing Gujarati culture through Garba dancing and traditional thali. Enthralled by India's diversity, influencers praised the country's unique blend of tradition and modernity during their immersive cultural experience.
- Country:
- India
A group of influencers and content creators from the USA and Western Europe immersed themselves in the vibrant Gujarati culture during the Navratri celebrations in Delhi.
The delegation embraced local traditions, engaging in Garba dance and relishing traditional Gujarati thali at Garvi Gujarat Bhavan, a state-run guest house.
Tim Durkin, a Seattle-based photographer, highlighted the uniqueness of India compared to his home country, praising the style, history, and welcoming nature of the experience. Enthusiastic about Indian cuisine, he expressed his admiration for the diverse and spicy flavors.
Kyle Paul, an actor and social media personality, lauded India's diversity and unity, impressed by the nation's cultural richness and technological advancements. Carlos Santangracia, a Spanish YouTuber, described his first trip to India as 'amazing', particularly enjoying the flavorful meals.
Navratri, devoted to Goddess Durga, is celebrated nationwide with devotion and vibrant rituals. Unique regional traditions mark the festival's culmination with Vijayadashami, symbolizing the victory of good over evil.
(With inputs from agencies.)
