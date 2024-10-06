Jaishankar Critiques UN's Diminishing Role in Global Affairs
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticized the United Nations for its declining relevance in addressing major global challenges. He compared the UN to an 'old company,' highlighting its failure to adapt and pointing to countries forming new coalitions outside the UN framework to tackle international issues.
- Country:
- India
During the Kautilya Economic Conclave in Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar launched a veiled critique against the United Nations, likening it to an 'old company' that struggles to stay relevant yet continues to occupy significant space in global affairs.
Jaishankar highlighted the diminishing effectiveness of the UN in responding to crucial challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and current geopolitical conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. He stressed that while the UN is the primary multilateral platform, its failure to address key issues has forced countries to seek alternative avenues for collaboration.
Drawing attention to the pandemic response, Jaishankar questioned the UN's role, asserting that nations were left to devise their own strategies or form alliances like COVAX, a coalition independent of the UN's framework. Emphasizing the UN's perceived inaction, he noted that new coalitions are emerging to tackle global issues, marking a shift from traditional multilateralism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Very soon five semi-conductor plants will deliver Made in India chips worldwide, says PM Modi at Kautilya Economic Conclave.
India clearly at the sweet spot, says Prime Minister at Kautilya Economic Conclave.
PM Modi Addresses Kautilya Economic Conclave, Emphasizes India's Growth and Green Transition
Under the government's initiative, 111 companies registered on first day to offer internships to youth: PM Modi at Kautilya Economic Conclave.
Indian economy undergoing transformational change to sustain high growth: PM Modi at Kautilya Economic Conclave.