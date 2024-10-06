Left Menu

Dubai RTA's Digital Revolution: Major Leap Towards Smart City Future

In 2023, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reported a 16.8% rise in digital revenues to AED3.705 billion. Key advancements include upgraded smart apps, AI-powered services, and the launch of 63 new services. The authority's initiatives are aligning with Dubai's vision for a seamless, tech-driven society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:05 IST
Dubai RTA's Digital Revolution: Major Leap Towards Smart City Future
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has reported substantial growth in its digital transformation efforts in 2023, with digital revenues surging by 16.8% to reach AED3.705 billion. The overall digital transactions recorded reached 821 million, showing a slight 1% uptick, while smart app transactions saw a 29% increase.

Significantly, RTA's real-time happiness indicator achieved over 95%, evidencing a 2% growth in customer satisfaction with their apps. The agency's user base expanded by 20% to 1.404 million, with RTA apps getting installed over 3 million times. Al Tayer credited these advancements to RTA's roadmap focused on service automation, AI enhancement, and operational efficacy.

Key developments include the upgraded Mahboob Chatbot, leveraging ChatGPT technology for advanced service delivery. The introduction of next-generation smart kiosks and redesigned customer experiences across 42 services helped push RTA's revenue from kiosks to over AED309 million, marking a 12% increase. Additionally, updates to various apps, including parking predictions and seamless service integrations via UAE PASS, have reinforced a streamlined user experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024