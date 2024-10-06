Dubai RTA's Digital Revolution: Major Leap Towards Smart City Future

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has reported substantial growth in its digital transformation efforts in 2023, with digital revenues surging by 16.8% to reach AED3.705 billion. The overall digital transactions recorded reached 821 million, showing a slight 1% uptick, while smart app transactions saw a 29% increase.

Significantly, RTA's real-time happiness indicator achieved over 95%, evidencing a 2% growth in customer satisfaction with their apps. The agency's user base expanded by 20% to 1.404 million, with RTA apps getting installed over 3 million times. Al Tayer credited these advancements to RTA's roadmap focused on service automation, AI enhancement, and operational efficacy.

Key developments include the upgraded Mahboob Chatbot, leveraging ChatGPT technology for advanced service delivery. The introduction of next-generation smart kiosks and redesigned customer experiences across 42 services helped push RTA's revenue from kiosks to over AED309 million, marking a 12% increase. Additionally, updates to various apps, including parking predictions and seamless service integrations via UAE PASS, have reinforced a streamlined user experience.

