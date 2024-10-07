Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM's Mysterious Assembly Return Sparks Attention
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur reappeared in the provincial assembly after vanishing for a day. He received a warm welcome and showed support for PTI protestors. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi commented on his disappearance, suggesting Gandapur hides to support the PTI's founder, amid government denial of detention claims.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur made a surprising return to the KP assembly after a day-long disappearance, ARY News has reported. Upon his return, assembly members greeted him warmly. Gandapur expressed pride in representing his province and praised PTI protestors for their unwavering support for the party.
While addressing the assembly, Gandapur reiterated his dedication to his province and backed the PTI, stating, 'I salute the people of Pakistan who stand beside the party founder.' Governor Faisal Karim Kundi responded to reports of Gandapur's disappearance, claiming he voluntarily hid himself.
Kundi accused Gandapur of playing 'on both sides of the wicket' and implied he was trying to protect PTI's founder from imprisonment. Reports indicate Gandapur went missing en route to a protest in Islamabad. Senior PTI leaders alleged his detention, which the government denied, stating he was not in official custody, according to ARY News.
