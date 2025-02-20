Left Menu

Israel Awaits Return of Captive Bodies in Symbolic Respite Amidst War

The bodies of Kfir Bibas, his brother Ariel, their mother Shiri, and Oded Lifschitz are set to be returned to Israel following an agreement facilitated by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt. This marks the first return of bodies in the current ceasefire, which faces criticism and support within Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 05:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel anticipates the return of the bodies of infant Kfir Bibas and his brother, four-year-old Ariel, on Thursday, both symbols of the trauma inflicted by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Their mother, Shiri Bibas, and a fourth hostage, Oded Lifschitz, are also set to be returned under a ceasefire agreement.

The ceasefire, brokered by the U.S. with Qatar and Egypt's mediation, is a fragile truce set into motion in January. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged the difficulty of the day, marking it as a moment of national grief. Despite differing views, there is public support for maintaining the ceasefire.

The return of the deceased precedes the expected release of six living hostages on Saturday, in exchange for Palestinian detainees. Though negotiations for the future continue, with contentious issues at the forefront, hopes for meaningful progress remain uncertain, clouded by geopolitical complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

