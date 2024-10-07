Chinese Embassy Condemns Terrorist Attack on Nationals in Karachi

The Chinese Embassy has strongly condemned a terrorist attack in Karachi, Pakistan, where a deadly explosion claimed the lives of at least three individuals, including Chinese nationals. The incident took place on October 6, near Jinnah International Airport, and has drawn attention from both Pakistani authorities and international stakeholders.

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy stated that a convoy from the Port Qasim Electric Power Company was targeted around 11 pm on Sunday night. The Pakistani news outlet Geo News reported that an improvised explosive device (IED) was responsible for the explosion, with further investigations already underway. CCTV footage is being analyzed as part of the probe.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. In response, Chinese missions in Pakistan initiated an emergency response plan. Furthermore, the embassy urges local authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation and enhance measures to protect Chinese nationals and assets in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)