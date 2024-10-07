Strengthening Ties: Maldives' Presidential Visit to India

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu was given a ceremonial welcome at India's Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. Upon arrival, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Maldivian leader and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed.

During his visit, President Muizzu along with First Lady Sajida Mohamed paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, visiting the Rajghat memorial and signing the visitors' book there. His five-day inaugural visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties, with talks planned with Prime Minister Modi scheduled for later in the day at Hyderabad House.

Having arrived on Sunday, the President and First Lady were received by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kiriti Vardhan Singh. The visit was upon an official invitation from President Droupadi Murmu. Muizzu also met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, thanking India for its warm reception and emphasizing collaboration.

Jaishankar and Muizzu focused on enhancing cooperative relations, as reported by the Maldives Foreign Ministry. They discussed ongoing projects backed by India and potential future initiatives for development in the Maldives.

The Maldivian president additionally engaged with the Maldivian community in New Delhi, addressing their concerns and reaffirming his administration's commitment to resolving issues.

This trip marks Muizzu's second visit to India this year following his participation in the swearing-in of Prime Minister Modi in June.

