Shashi Tharoor Calls for Ceasefire as Gaza Conflict Escalates

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor described the attacks on Israel on October 7 last year as 'deeply tragic,' while stressing that Israel's retaliation has resulted in the death of 41,000 people in Gaza. He urges an immediate ceasefire, quoting Mahatma Gandhi's belief that 'an eye for an eye will make the whole world blind.'

Tharoor emphasized the gravity of the situation, recalling the tragedy of October 7 when 1,200 people died and 200 were kidnapped. He noted that Israel's reaction has exacerbated the conflict, leading to the loss of Gaza lives and widespread destruction of its infrastructure, including schools and hospitals.

As the conflict persists, Tharoor urged the Indian government to advocate for a truce, highlighting concerns of the conflict widening towards Lebanon. Criticizing Israel's ban on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Tharoor labeled it as 'extreme.' He also downplayed the significance of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attending a multilateral meeting in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)