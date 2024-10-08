U.S. Renews Plea for Hostage Release on Anniversary of Hamas Attacks

The United States has renewed its urgent demand for Hamas to release all hostages taken during the October 7, 2023, assault on Israel. In a press briefing on Tuesday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller articulated that the U.S. remains steadfast in its commitment to secure the freedom of those held captive.

Coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the harrowing attack, Miller vehemently denounced Hamas' actions. He stated, "Today marks the tragic anniversary of the October 7, 2023 attacks against Israel, where 1,200 individuals, including 46 Americans and citizens from over 30 countries, were brutally killed by Hamas."

Detailing the current hostage situation, Miller added, "Hamas took 254 people hostage, including 12 Americans, on October 7, 2023. It is estimated that 101 hostages, among them 7 Americans, are still in Gaza." He emphasized the ongoing hostilities initiated by Hamas' attack, resulting in severe repercussions for the Palestinian populace.

As Secretary Antony Blinken indicated, the U.S. is in mourning for the innocent lives lost and is resolute in pursuing a ceasefire that ensures the hostages' return, eases suffering, and ultimately resolves the conflict. Additionally, Israel's President Isaac Herzog conveyed gratitude to U.S. President Joe Biden for expressing condolences on the attack's anniversary via a personal call.

On October 7 last year, hundreds of Hamas militants breached Israel, resulting in over 1,200 deaths and taking more than 250 hostages, with 100 remaining captive. In retaliation, Israel launched an extensive offensive in Gaza, targeting Hamas. However, the growing civilian casualties, notably among women and children, have heightened humanitarian concerns as the conflict escalates.

