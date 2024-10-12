Tribal Clashes and Security Operations Intensify in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Eleven individuals, including women and children, were killed in a violent tribal clash in Upper Kurram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as reported by ARY News. The incident also left six people injured, prompting authorities to negotiate a ceasefire between the involved parties.

In a related incident, a land dispute shooting in Lower Kurram district resulted in seven deaths last month. Authorities are actively seeking to mediate peace to prevent further violence in the affected regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Simultaneously, an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by security forces in the Kurram area resulted in the deaths of seven terrorists labeled as khawarij, according to the ISPR. These individuals were reportedly responsible for several attacks, and the operation led to the discovery and destruction of significant terrorist hideouts and arms stockpiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)