Tribal Clashes and Security Operations Intensify in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Upper Kurram, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, clashes between tribes left 11 dead and six injured. Authorities are mediating a ceasefire, with another recent land dispute causing seven fatalities. Separately, an intelligence operation neutralized seven terrorists involved in multiple attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 18:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Eleven individuals, including women and children, were killed in a violent tribal clash in Upper Kurram district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as reported by ARY News. The incident also left six people injured, prompting authorities to negotiate a ceasefire between the involved parties.

In a related incident, a land dispute shooting in Lower Kurram district resulted in seven deaths last month. Authorities are actively seeking to mediate peace to prevent further violence in the affected regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Simultaneously, an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by security forces in the Kurram area resulted in the deaths of seven terrorists labeled as khawarij, according to the ISPR. These individuals were reportedly responsible for several attacks, and the operation led to the discovery and destruction of significant terrorist hideouts and arms stockpiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

