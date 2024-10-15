Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Global Dialogue at IPU Assembly

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted India's significant engagement at the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, underscoring the nation's leadership role in tackling global challenges through dialogue. Birla's address to the Indian diaspora emphasized India's strong parliamentary diplomacy and its active participation in global discussions.

Birla praised the Indian diaspora, calling them India's strongest brand ambassadors for fostering global harmony and familial relationships, while showcasing the nation's diversity and inclusiveness. He acknowledged their contributions to various sectors and their role in promoting India's rich cultural heritage, thus enhancing the country's global standing.

During bilateral meetings, Birla stressed India's economic ties with nations like Switzerland and Oman, noting the signing of significant trade agreements. He highlighted the importance of sharing best parliamentary practices to strengthen democratic systems worldwide, proposing an international resource center to deepen cooperation amongst IPU members.

(With inputs from agencies.)