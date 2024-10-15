Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Global Dialogue at IPU Assembly

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized India's active participation in the 149th IPU Assembly in Geneva, portraying India as a leader in global dialogues addressing common challenges. Highlighting India’s parliamentary diplomacy, he praised the Indian diaspora for enhancing India’s global image and strengthening ties with several nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:48 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Champions Global Dialogue at IPU Assembly
Om Birla in Geneva (Photo/ @ombirlakota). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted India's significant engagement at the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, underscoring the nation's leadership role in tackling global challenges through dialogue. Birla's address to the Indian diaspora emphasized India's strong parliamentary diplomacy and its active participation in global discussions.

Birla praised the Indian diaspora, calling them India's strongest brand ambassadors for fostering global harmony and familial relationships, while showcasing the nation's diversity and inclusiveness. He acknowledged their contributions to various sectors and their role in promoting India's rich cultural heritage, thus enhancing the country's global standing.

During bilateral meetings, Birla stressed India's economic ties with nations like Switzerland and Oman, noting the signing of significant trade agreements. He highlighted the importance of sharing best parliamentary practices to strengthen democratic systems worldwide, proposing an international resource center to deepen cooperation amongst IPU members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024