BRICS+ Media Centre Launches in Moscow to Boost Cultural Cooperation
The BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre was inaugurated in Moscow to enhance cultural, scientific, and educational collaboration among BRICS+ nations. The event underscored the Centre's role as an international hub for information exchange, fostering diverse media and cultural dialogue.
The BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre has officially opened in Moscow, marking a significant move to enhance humanitarian cooperation in the realms of culture, science, and education within BRICS+ countries. The opening was a joint effort by the All-Russian State Library for Foreign Literature and TV BRICS International Media Network.
The International Conference, featuring a plenary session titled 'Humanitarian Foundations of the BRICS+ Dialogue,' coincided with the inauguration. Pavel Kuzmin, General Director of the Library for Foreign Literature, emphasized the project's mission to provide readers with verified literature, aiding them in forming independent opinions.
Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, highlighted the Centre's pivotal role in advancing humanitarian cooperation. The ceremony was attended by representatives from numerous countries, reflecting the Centre's aspiration to become a global journalistic hub.
Speakers, including TV BRICS partners, discussed the potential for cultural information exchange among national media outlets. The Centre aims to employ modern technologies, like artificial intelligence, to overcome language barriers and expand its reach as more nations join BRICS+.
The BRICS+ Media Centre will permanently host diverse events, positioning itself as a cornerstone for international cultural diplomacy and media cooperation.
