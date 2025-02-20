American Science at Risk: The Potential Impact of Funding Cuts

America's global standing in the scientific world faces significant challenges due to proposed funding cuts, argues Chris Impey, an astronomer and senior administrator at the University of Arizona's College of Science.

These cuts could severely impact the country's economy, innovation, and ability to train the next generation of researchers, despite historical prosperity driven by investments in science and technology.

As competition intensifies globally with nations like China outperforming in scientific research and development, sustained investment in basic research becomes crucial for maintaining America's scientific leadership and economic growth.

