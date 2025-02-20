Science and Politics: A Chaotic Dance in the Cosmos

In a sweeping move targeting federal workforce efficiency, the Trump administration, with input from Elon Musk, has initiated substantial job cuts, impacting bank regulators, rocket scientists, and tax enforcers. This development comes as a federal judge allows the restructuring to proceed, reshaping the U.S. civil service landscape under the Department of Government Efficiency led by Musk.

Google has entered the realm of scientific research with a new AI tool designed to support biomedical scientists. This innovation, already in testing at prestigious institutions like Stanford University, leverages advanced reasoning capabilities to aid researchers in synthesizing extensive bodies of literature and formulating new hypotheses, marking a significant leap in collaborative scientific inquiry.

In astronomical advancements, NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has unveiled unprecedented insights into the chaotic environment surrounding the supermassive black hole at the Milky Way's center. This powerful observatory, operational since 2022, offers extended views of the region, uncovering patterns of activity around Sagittarius A* and providing a clearer understanding of cosmic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)