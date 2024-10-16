UAE Launches First AI-Optimised Data Centre to Drive National AI Leadership

In a significant stride towards technological advancement, UAE unveiled its first AI-optimised data centre, touted as the largest in its portfolio. Launched by Khazna Data Centres in Ajman, the 100MW facility was announced during GITEX Global in Dubai, marking a milestone in the nation's pursuit of AI leadership.

With operations set to commence by Q3 2025, this multi-billion-dirham project promises economic benefits, including job creation in AI, thereby positioning the UAE as a prime investment destination. Attendees at the announcement included Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna, alongside Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Yousif Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE.

The state-of-the-art data centre, which will feature 20 data halls with a capacity of 5MW each, signals UAE's readiness to meet the growing demands of the AI era. Energy efficiency remains a focal point, with partnerships like that with EtihadWE for electricity supply and modular designs emphasizing resource optimization for high computing power and scalability.

(With inputs from agencies.)