UAE Launches First AI-Optimised Data Centre to Drive National AI Leadership
Khazna Data Centres introduced UAE's inaugural AI-optimised data centre in Ajman, reinforcing its leadership in AI. This state-of-the-art 100MW facility will power the UAE's digital economy by offering vast job opportunities and marking the nation as a hub for AI and business innovation.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a significant stride towards technological advancement, UAE unveiled its first AI-optimised data centre, touted as the largest in its portfolio. Launched by Khazna Data Centres in Ajman, the 100MW facility was announced during GITEX Global in Dubai, marking a milestone in the nation's pursuit of AI leadership.
With operations set to commence by Q3 2025, this multi-billion-dirham project promises economic benefits, including job creation in AI, thereby positioning the UAE as a prime investment destination. Attendees at the announcement included Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna, alongside Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Yousif Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE.
The state-of-the-art data centre, which will feature 20 data halls with a capacity of 5MW each, signals UAE's readiness to meet the growing demands of the AI era. Energy efficiency remains a focal point, with partnerships like that with EtihadWE for electricity supply and modular designs emphasizing resource optimization for high computing power and scalability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UAE
- AI
- Data Centre
- Khazna
- Ajman
- GITEX Global
- Investment
- Digital Economy
- Innovation
- Energy Efficiency
ALSO READ
Top Health News: Major Investments, Strategic Moves, and Policy Updates
Institutional investments in real estate rise 45 pc to USD 1.15 bn in Jul-Sep: Colliers
Railway Minister Announces Rs 60,000 Crore Investment Opportunity in West Bengal
Health News Roundup: Humana's Medicare Decline, J&J's Major Investment, and More
Piyush Goyal's Investment Push: Luring US Giants to India