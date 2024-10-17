Sindh Calls for Judicial Inquiry into Controversial Killing
The Sindh government has urged the High Court to launch a judicial inquiry into the controversial killing of Dr. Shahnawaz Kunbhar, who was accused of blasphemy. An inquiry revealed that the police staged the encounter resulting in Kunbhar's death. The incident has sparked nationwide protests and demands for justice.
The Sindh government has formally requested the Sindh High Court (SHC) to initiate a judicial inquiry into the death of Dr. Shahnawaz Kunbhar, as reported by Dawn. This announcement was made public yesterday and has since captured national attention.
Dr. Kunbhar was accused of posting blasphemous content on social media, leading to his death during what police described as a shootout in Mirpurkhas city on September 19. Following this 'encounter', his body was returned to his family in Janhero, only to be seized and burned by an enraged mob during the funeral proceedings.
On September 26, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar released findings from an initial investigation, revealing that the 'encounter' was staged by police forces. The Home Department, in a letter to the SHC, emphasized the need for a judicial inquiry to uncover the truth and hold responsible parties accountable. With mounting protests, religious leaders across Pakistan demand a transparent investigation into the blasphemy allegations and its violent repercussions.
