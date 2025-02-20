Left Menu

Dramatic Police Encounter Nabs Burglary Suspects in High-Speed Chase

Police arrested three individuals allegedly involved in a burglary following a high-speed chase and a shooting encounter. One suspect was injured. The suspects later confessed to planning to sell stolen goods. Recovered items included cash, a gold ring, and an LED TV.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:50 IST
Dramatic Police Encounter Nabs Burglary Suspects in High-Speed Chase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Police have successfully apprehended three suspects linked to a burglary case after an intense high-speed chase and exchange of gunfire, officials reported on Thursday.

During the incident, which occurred near a nursery checkpoint, the suspects attempted to escape but were intercepted by officers. One suspect, identified as Surendra, sustained a leg injury in the confrontation. The other two suspects, Rohit and Ajay, were apprehended after trying to flee the scene.

Upon interrogation, the suspects admitted their plan to sell stolen property, including cash and electronics. Authorities recovered Rs 10,000, a gold ring, a silver belt, and more from the apprehended individuals, tying them to several theft cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

