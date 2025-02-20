Dramatic Police Encounter Nabs Burglary Suspects in High-Speed Chase

Police have successfully apprehended three suspects linked to a burglary case after an intense high-speed chase and exchange of gunfire, officials reported on Thursday.

During the incident, which occurred near a nursery checkpoint, the suspects attempted to escape but were intercepted by officers. One suspect, identified as Surendra, sustained a leg injury in the confrontation. The other two suspects, Rohit and Ajay, were apprehended after trying to flee the scene.

Upon interrogation, the suspects admitted their plan to sell stolen property, including cash and electronics. Authorities recovered Rs 10,000, a gold ring, a silver belt, and more from the apprehended individuals, tying them to several theft cases.

