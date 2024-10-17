Key Suspect in Foiled Assassin Plot No Longer with Indian Government

In a significant development, the Ministry of External Affairs of India has confirmed that an individual named in the US Justice Department's indictment concerning a thwarted assassination attempt against Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is no longer employed by the Indian government. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal disclosed this information during a press conference, following communication from the US State Department.

The US Justice Department alleges that CC-1, an unidentified individual in the indictment filed in Manhattan's federal court, alongside Nikhil Gupta - an Indian national - orchestrated the hiring of a hitman to assassinate Pannun. US authorities reportedly foiled the plot. Gupta is accused of being closely associated with CC-1, who was purportedly an Indian government employee, and is now under trial in the US, having been extradited from the Czech Republic where he pleaded 'not guilty'.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, labeled a terrorist by India, holds citizenship in both the US and Canada. Amid security concerns raised by this case, India established a high-level inquiry committee last November, emphasizing their commitment to addressing national security risks. Meanwhile, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller praised India's cooperation, noting productive engagements with the Indian inquiry committee and affirming the continuance of bilateral collaboration in this investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)