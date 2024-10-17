Left Menu

Baloch Activists Criticize Pakistan's Judiciary for Neglecting Justice

Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch criticized Pakistan's judiciary for aligning with the military, neglecting justice for enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Addressing the Karachi Bar Association with Sammi Deen Baloch, they highlighted the struggles faced by Baloch mothers uncovering the remains of missing children, despite ongoing regional activism and grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 20:10 IST
Representivate Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Prominent Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch has leveled serious allegations against Pakistan's judiciary, accusing it of failing in its duty to deliver justice and instead acting as a mouthpiece for the military. Her remarks pointed to the widespread violence experienced by the Baloch population, overshadowing any governmental initiatives in the region.

Alongside Sammi Deen Baloch, General Secretary of the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), Mahrang addressed an audience at an event hosted by the Karachi Bar Association. Both activists censured the judiciary for its perceived alliance with the military, underscoring the grim reality faced by Baloch mothers who tragically discover the mutilated bodies of their children. Despite a brief power outage at the event, attendees, as reported by The Balochistan Post, encouraged the continuation of their critical message.

Mahrang highlighted the emergent leadership of Baloch women in regional movements and lamented the judiciary's inaction over 15 years of Baloch, Sindhi, and Pashtun mothers seeking the return of their missing sons. The activists voiced frustration over the increasing cases of enforced disappearances and the judiciary's alleged partiality towards military interests, as documented by The Balochistan Post.

The long-standing allegations by the Baloch people against the Pakistani government include neglecting the resource-rich yet impoverished and violence-stricken region. Cases of enforced disappearances abound, with families desperately seeking justice, only to be disillusioned by the judiciary's perceived bias.

In Sindh, activists have spotlighted critical issues like land grabs, insufficient political representation, and cultural suppression, accusing government policies of eroding their rights and self-governance. Political repression has been notably pronounced against advocates for regional autonomy.

The Pashtun community also grapples with challenges tied to military operations under the war on terror, resulting in significant casualties and displacement. Their lands have often served as battlegrounds for proxy conflicts, exacerbating their plight. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

