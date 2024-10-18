Reviving Nalanda Buddhism: National Conference in Karnataka's Bylakuppe

The Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT) hosted a pivotal national conference titled 'Nalanda Buddhism in the 21st Century.' Held at the Serajey Monastery in Bylakuppe, Karnataka, the gathering attracted prominent Buddhist scholars and practitioners from across the country to examine the teachings of Nalanda Buddhism and their contemporary significance.

Opening the conference, IHCNBT General Secretary Maling Gombu stressed the Sera Jey Monastery's importance as a key Buddhist center within the Tibetan settlement of Bylakuppe. Gombu highlighted renowned monastic institutions such as the Sera Jey, Namdroling, and Tashi Lhunpo Monasteries, pivotal for Buddhist education and practice in India.

Gombu emphasized the conference's mission to spread Buddha's teachings amid global conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Gaza tensions. He remarked that Buddhist teachings, embodying humanistic principles, are vital for fostering peace, compassion, and coexistence in today's world.

Inaugurated by His Eminence Khen Rinpoche of Serajey Monastery, the event featured a keynote address on Nalanda Buddhism's enduring significance. The Rinpoche praised the teachings of ancient masters like Acharya Shantarakshita and Nagarjuna, noting their ability to offer guidance during crises. The IHCNBT's efforts to preserve and promote these teachings were lauded.

Guest of Honor Tulku Choddar from Namdroling Monastery highlighted the modernization of Buddhist teachings through collaborations with the NIOS education board. This initiative ensures that Buddha's teachings remain protected as vital humanistic principles. Distinguished attendees included Khen Rinpoche Zeekyab Rinpoche from Tashi Lhunpo Monastery and Khen Rinpoche Jamba Soepa from Zhongkar Choede Monastery.

The conference gathered 320 delegates including esteemed Rinpoches, Geshes, Khenpos, and scholars to discuss Nalanda Buddhism's history and modern interpretations. Discussions covered the origins of various Buddhist sects, the role of Buddhist councils, and intersections between Buddhist philosophy and modern science.

The conference underscored the need for Buddhist teachings to adapt to modern societal contexts. The IHCNBT plans to organize more such events across Indian Himalayan states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Ladakh, as part of a broader initiative to preserve and promote Nalanda Buddhism's rich heritage. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)