Political Tensions Flare: Coercive Tactics Accusations Rock Pakistani Parliament

Opposition lawmakers in Pakistan accuse the government, led by Shehbaz Sharif, of coercion to secure votes for constitutional amendments. Allegations of bribery and harassment ripple through political circles, with both opposition and some treasury members expressing concerns over the government's tactics to push through the amendment package.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The political climate in Pakistan's parliament has intensified as opposition lawmakers accuse the Shehbaz Sharif government of using coercive tactics to secure support for constitutional amendments. Reports of harassment and the disappearance of opposition colleagues have exacerbated tensions amidst separate sessions in the National Assembly and Senate.

Opposition leader Omar Ayub Khan, representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), claimed that government officials were offering lawmakers exorbitant bribes, allegedly up to Rs1 billion, to shift their political loyalties. "Is democracy here for sale?" the PTI leader questioned during a debate in the National Assembly.

The move to kickstart the debate on constitutional amendments, led by PPP's Naveed Qamar, has faced criticism for occurring before the document's formal introduction. Both opposition leaders and a few government senators have condemned the government's tactics, raising alarms about the implications of such coercion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

