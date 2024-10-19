Tensions Escalate: Taiwan Monitors Chinese Military Maneuvers

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has detected the presence of 10 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels near its territory as of 6 a.m. on Saturday. In response, Taiwan dispatched aircraft and naval ships, deploying coastal-based missile systems to closely monitor the developments involving China's People's Liberation Army.

The Ministry confirmed in a social media post that the Chinese military activity is part of ongoing tensions, with frequent operations by Beijing around the island. Taiwan, self-governed since 1949, is claimed by China as part of its territory, causing persistent geopolitical strain.

President Lai Ching-te recently assured the public of the government's commitment to safeguarding Taiwan's democratic values and national security. Following military exercises by the PLA, termed 'Joint Sword-2024B', Lai emphasized that such maneuvers are attempts to intimidate regional neighbours, opposing the peaceful expectations of the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)