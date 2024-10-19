Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Taiwan Monitors Chinese Military Maneuvers

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence reports sightings of 10 Chinese aircraft and six naval vessels near its territory. In response, Taiwan deployed missile systems, aircraft, and naval ships to monitor the PLA's actions. The incident further heightens existing tensions between Taiwan and China over territorial claims.

  Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence has detected the presence of 10 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels near its territory as of 6 a.m. on Saturday. In response, Taiwan dispatched aircraft and naval ships, deploying coastal-based missile systems to closely monitor the developments involving China's People's Liberation Army.

The Ministry confirmed in a social media post that the Chinese military activity is part of ongoing tensions, with frequent operations by Beijing around the island. Taiwan, self-governed since 1949, is claimed by China as part of its territory, causing persistent geopolitical strain.

President Lai Ching-te recently assured the public of the government's commitment to safeguarding Taiwan's democratic values and national security. Following military exercises by the PLA, termed 'Joint Sword-2024B', Lai emphasized that such maneuvers are attempts to intimidate regional neighbours, opposing the peaceful expectations of the international community.

