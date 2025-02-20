Trump's Controversial Gaza Takeover Plan Provokes Global Outcry

Former President Donald Trump's recent proposal for a U.S. takeover of Gaza has stirred international controversy. The plan outlined the permanent displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, drawing global condemnation from Palestinians, Arab nations, and human rights experts who compared it to 'ethnic cleansing.'

Trump detailed the plan mere days after taking office, suggesting Jordan and Egypt accommodate displaced Palestinians, while offering financial backing for rebuilding efforts. Despite initial support from Trump's aides, who walked back on military deployment claims and permanent resettlement, the proposal continued to ignite debates worldwide.

Complicating matters, Trump stated Palestinians would not have the right of return, asserting they would be relocated to new, modern communities. The controversial plan prompted assurances there would be no troop deployment, highlighting the diplomatic tensions surrounding the proposed changes to Gaza's future governance.

