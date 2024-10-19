Molotov Cocktails Thrown at Japan's Ruling Party HQ; Suspect Arrested

A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) headquarters in Japan and crashing a van into a barrier near the Prime Minister's Office, according to a report by Kyodo News. The incident occurred around 5:50 am local time.

The suspect has been identified as 49-year-old Atsunobu Usuda from Kawaguchi in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo. Investigators discovered several containers inside his vehicle, as reported by Kyodo News, citing an investigative source.

The Tokyo metropolitan police department confirmed that there were no injuries, although a police vehicle sustained partial damage when the suspect threw around five objects near the LDP headquarters. Known as petrol bombs, Molotov cocktails are commonly associated with riot activities.

Kyodo News reported that after crashing the van, the suspect exited the vehicle and tossed what appeared to be a smoke flare at police officers. While he did not resist arrest, he has remained silent during questioning, according to officials. The LDP, founded in the 1950s, is Japan's largest and one of its oldest political parties.

Reacting to the incident, LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama expressed anger but stated that the party's campaign activities will proceed as planned. Police and firefighters were seen inspecting the scene in front of the LDP's headquarters, with access to the Prime Minister's office premises restricted. This incident follows the stabbing death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2022. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)