Left Menu

Molotov Cocktails Thrown at Japan's Ruling Party HQ; Suspect Arrested

A 49-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hurling Molotov cocktails at Japan's Liberal Democratic Party headquarters and crashing a van nearby. The suspect, Atsunobu Usuda, was found with containers in the vehicle. No injuries were reported, but a police vehicle was partially burned in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:22 IST
Molotov Cocktails Thrown at Japan's Ruling Party HQ; Suspect Arrested
Police investigating outside the headquarters of LDP (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) headquarters in Japan and crashing a van into a barrier near the Prime Minister's Office, according to a report by Kyodo News. The incident occurred around 5:50 am local time.

The suspect has been identified as 49-year-old Atsunobu Usuda from Kawaguchi in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo. Investigators discovered several containers inside his vehicle, as reported by Kyodo News, citing an investigative source.

The Tokyo metropolitan police department confirmed that there were no injuries, although a police vehicle sustained partial damage when the suspect threw around five objects near the LDP headquarters. Known as petrol bombs, Molotov cocktails are commonly associated with riot activities.

Kyodo News reported that after crashing the van, the suspect exited the vehicle and tossed what appeared to be a smoke flare at police officers. While he did not resist arrest, he has remained silent during questioning, according to officials. The LDP, founded in the 1950s, is Japan's largest and one of its oldest political parties.

Reacting to the incident, LDP Secretary General Hiroshi Moriyama expressed anger but stated that the party's campaign activities will proceed as planned. Police and firefighters were seen inspecting the scene in front of the LDP's headquarters, with access to the Prime Minister's office premises restricted. This incident follows the stabbing death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2022. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024