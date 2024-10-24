Indian Envoy Criticizes Trudeau Over Allegations, Denies Evidence Linking India to Assassination

In a recent development, Indian envoy Sanjay Kumar Verma has denounced the actions of the Trudeau government, accusing it of making unfounded and politically motivated allegations regarding an alleged assassination plot on Canadian soil. Verma emphasized that Canada has failed to produce any evidence to support its claims, which he characterized as ill-conceived targeting of India.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Verma highlighted the significant political influence wielded by Khalistani extremists in Canada, noting that they are Canadian citizens who are neither pro-India nor pro-Canada. He accused them of damaging bilateral relations between the two nations and pushing a conspiracy against India.

Amid escalating diplomatic tensions, India has taken strong measures, including the expulsion of Canadian diplomats and rejecting communications suggesting that Indian diplomats were "persons of interest" in an investigation. India condemned Prime Minister Trudeau's government for providing space to violent extremists and challenged Canada to back its claims with evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)