Left Menu

Indian Envoy Criticizes Trudeau Over Allegations, Denies Evidence Linking India to Assassination

Indian envoy Sanjay Kumar Verma criticizes the Trudeau government for politically motivated allegations over an assassination plot without providing evidence. He emphasizes that Khalistani extremists hold significant sway in Canada, and their activities harm India-Canada relations. Tensions rose as India rejected diplomatic communications from Canada, citing security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:58 IST
Indian Envoy Criticizes Trudeau Over Allegations, Denies Evidence Linking India to Assassination
Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Indian envoy Sanjay Kumar Verma has denounced the actions of the Trudeau government, accusing it of making unfounded and politically motivated allegations regarding an alleged assassination plot on Canadian soil. Verma emphasized that Canada has failed to produce any evidence to support its claims, which he characterized as ill-conceived targeting of India.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Verma highlighted the significant political influence wielded by Khalistani extremists in Canada, noting that they are Canadian citizens who are neither pro-India nor pro-Canada. He accused them of damaging bilateral relations between the two nations and pushing a conspiracy against India.

Amid escalating diplomatic tensions, India has taken strong measures, including the expulsion of Canadian diplomats and rejecting communications suggesting that Indian diplomats were "persons of interest" in an investigation. India condemned Prime Minister Trudeau's government for providing space to violent extremists and challenged Canada to back its claims with evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024