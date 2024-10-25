Taiwan Espionage Scandal: Military and Gang Connections

In a significant development, ten individuals have been charged with involvement in a military espionage case, according to a report by the Taipei Times. Those indicted include alleged Chinese agents, Taiwanese gang members, and affiliates of a temple. The High Prosecutors' Office announced the indictment of eight military personnel, both active and retired, for allegedly leaking sensitive information and violating national security laws.

The case centers around Lee Huei-hsin, a 31-year-old gang member, and a retired officer identified only by the surname Peng. Prosecutors allege that Lee was first approached by Chinese intelligence in Macau with offers of money and other incentives. Upon returning to Taiwan, Lee is said to have recruited military personnel, starting with Peng. Utilizing connections in a temple and a gang, Lee allegedly expanded the recruitment network with Peng's assistance, who then recruited an active-duty soldier named Liu.

According to the court documents, the recruited personnel reportedly supplied documents such as flight plans, work schedules, and attendance records to Chinese agents through Lee, receiving up to NTD 150,000 per item. Additionally, the recruits were allegedly required to wear military uniforms and hold the Chinese national flag, pledging allegiance to surrender to China in the event of a conflict.

The Ministry of National Defense has expressed outrage, condemning the actions as a betrayal. "They must be condemned in the strongest terms," stated the ministry, emphasizing the need for severe legal punishment. As China continues attempts to infiltrate Taiwan, the ministry has called for heightened vigilance among military personnel to protect national security and stay alert to the risks posed by espionage activities.

This case highlights the ongoing tension between Taiwan and China, with Beijing's military operations around the island intensifying. Taiwan, a self-governing region since 1949, faces persistent challenges as China views it as part of its territory, frequently threatening to use force to assert its claim.

