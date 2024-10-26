UAE's Road2.0 Initiative Fuels Dramatic Shift to Zero Emission Vehicles

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 26 (ANI/WAM): The 'Road2.0 powered by UACA' initiative has unveiled its declaration, underscoring a push towards zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) within the UAE. This marks a prominent step in demonstrating robust corporate demand for EV adoption across commercial fleets.

Backed by the UAE Alliance for Climate Action and environmental NGO Emirates Nature-WWF, the initiative pushes for significant decarbonization in commercial transport. Supported by entities like talabat and Unilever, Road2.0 includes 17 pioneering signatories committed to testing and scaling EV operations, aiming for a 30 percent road transport decarbonization by 2030.

Reflecting on leadership in green mobility, the declaration commends existing progress and outlines necessary shifts for advancing commercial EV objectives. By 2030, up to 6,000 ZEVs are expected to grace UAE roads, with potential growth to 20,000 by 2040. The initiative coalesces efforts from diverse sectors, reinforcing the UAE's climate goals.

