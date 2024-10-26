Left Menu

UAE's Road2.0 Initiative Fuels Dramatic Shift to Zero Emission Vehicles

The UAE's Road2.0 initiative, backed by UACA and supported by major corporates, pledges a transition to zero emission vehicles, marking a significant shift in the country's EV landscape. The initiative aims to deploy 6,000 ZEVs by 2030, potentially expanding to 20,000 by 2040, pioneering emissions reduction efforts.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 26 (ANI/WAM): The 'Road2.0 powered by UACA' initiative has unveiled its declaration, underscoring a push towards zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) within the UAE. This marks a prominent step in demonstrating robust corporate demand for EV adoption across commercial fleets.

Backed by the UAE Alliance for Climate Action and environmental NGO Emirates Nature-WWF, the initiative pushes for significant decarbonization in commercial transport. Supported by entities like talabat and Unilever, Road2.0 includes 17 pioneering signatories committed to testing and scaling EV operations, aiming for a 30 percent road transport decarbonization by 2030.

Reflecting on leadership in green mobility, the declaration commends existing progress and outlines necessary shifts for advancing commercial EV objectives. By 2030, up to 6,000 ZEVs are expected to grace UAE roads, with potential growth to 20,000 by 2040. The initiative coalesces efforts from diverse sectors, reinforcing the UAE's climate goals.

