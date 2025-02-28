Empowering Rural Women: Motovolt's Green Mobility Revolution

In a significant step towards empowering rural women entrepreneurs, Motovolt Mobility has announced that it has secured a pivotal contract from Convergence Energy Services. This deal entails the supply of electric bicycles as part of the 'Sustainable Transport for Rural Entrepreneurs through Electric Cycles' (STREE) project.

The STREE initiative, led by CESL in conjunction with the Union Ministry of Rural Development, is set to provide 1,800 cargo electric bicycles across Bihar, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. Designed for rural applications, these e-bikes aim to enhance mobility, pave pathways to economic growth, and deliver transportation alternatives that are both clean and sustainable.

Motovolt's commitment to this initiative extends beyond supply, offering training sessions for self-help groups (SHG) women to maximize cycle utility. This outreach, facilitated via State Rural Livelihood Missions, aids in improving livelihoods by building capacity for e-mobility in underserved regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)