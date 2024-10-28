Left Menu

Taiwan Rebukes Chinese Pressure in Diplomatic Row with Guatemala

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized China's recent demand for Guatemala to sever ties with Taiwan. Emphasizing bilateral sovereignty, the ministry condemned China's 'One China' policy interpretation and reiterated Taiwan's independence, highlighting the nations' 90-year diplomatic relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 09:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has sharply criticized China's recent demand for Guatemala to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan, asserting that Beijing has "no right to interfere" in such sovereign matters, according to the Taipei Times.

At a Friday news conference, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Lin Jian, reaffirmed the "One China" policy, asserting Taiwan as an "inseparable part of China." He referenced UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, which he claimed restored China's 'lawful seat' at the UN, promoting a narrative that aligns with China's interests.

Taiwan's MOFA firmly rejected these claims as 'absurd,' arguing that UN Resolution 2758 does not specifically mention Taiwan, and criticized China's attempt to undermine Taiwan-Guatemala relations. Taiwan emphasized its status as a sovereign state with independent diplomatic authority, currently led by Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung on a diplomatic visit to Central America to reinforce ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

