India's AI Sovereignty: A Call to Action Against Digital Colonialism

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran emphasizes the urgency for India to develop sovereign AI capabilities to prevent 'digital colonialism.' He highlights AI as transformative, likening it to electricity, and stresses India's need to safeguard its culture and achieve AI independence. Chandrasekaran supports government AI initiatives for societal benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:31 IST
N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, raised an urgent call for India to focus on developing sovereign AI capabilities to stave off the threat of 'digital colonialism.' Speaking at the Mumbai Tech Week, Chandrasekaran likened the advent of AI to the invention of electricity, considering it a crucial moment in civilization's evolution.

He urged that mastering AI is essential not only for technological export but also for shaping future global thought. Chandrasekaran expressed concerns that ignoring sovereign AI could lead to foreign AI engines misunderstanding and misrepresenting India's rich cultural heritage.

Chandrasekaran also addressed fears surrounding AI's impact on jobs, predicting it as a net job creator for India. He noted that while traditional business advantages may wane, talent and technological prowess would prove decisive. The Tata chairman welcomed national AI initiatives as vital steps towards leveraging AI for social advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

