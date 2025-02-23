Patriarch Bartholomew Upholds Ukraine's Sovereignty in Defiant Mass

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the prominent figure in Eastern Orthodox Christianity, forcefully reinforced Ukraine's sovereignty amid ongoing conflict during a Mass in Istanbul. His statements came on the brink of the third anniversary of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

In his sermon, the Patriarch lauded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his relentless defense of the nation's independence, stressing that any prospective peace deal must consider Ukraine as a fundamental participant. This service, emotional for the attending Ukrainians, highlighted the nation's struggle and the spiritual support it receives.

Bartholomew's support for Ukraine dates back to 2019 when he recognized the independence of the Kyiv-based Orthodox Church, a move that led to a rupture with the Moscow Patriarchate. His declarations reverberated strongly during the service attended by relatives of soldiers caught in the warfare, underscoring the enduring resistance and resilience of the Ukrainian people against external forces.

