Patriarch Bartholomew Upholds Ukraine's Sovereignty in Defiant Mass
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew asserted Ukraine's sovereignty during a Mass in Istanbul, rejecting negotiations compromising Ukraine's freedom. Celebrating Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's efforts, he advocated for Ukraine's involvement in peace talks. Bartholomew's unwavering support extends back to his recognition of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine's independence from Moscow in 2019.
- Country:
- Turkey
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the prominent figure in Eastern Orthodox Christianity, forcefully reinforced Ukraine's sovereignty amid ongoing conflict during a Mass in Istanbul. His statements came on the brink of the third anniversary of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.
In his sermon, the Patriarch lauded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his relentless defense of the nation's independence, stressing that any prospective peace deal must consider Ukraine as a fundamental participant. This service, emotional for the attending Ukrainians, highlighted the nation's struggle and the spiritual support it receives.
Bartholomew's support for Ukraine dates back to 2019 when he recognized the independence of the Kyiv-based Orthodox Church, a move that led to a rupture with the Moscow Patriarchate. His declarations reverberated strongly during the service attended by relatives of soldiers caught in the warfare, underscoring the enduring resistance and resilience of the Ukrainian people against external forces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukrainian official says US President Donald Trump has held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports AP.
Orthodox Church vs. Neo-Paganism: A Battlefield of Beliefs
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says time has come for the creation of 'armed forces of Europe', reports AP.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he'd be ready to give up presidency if it brought peace and NATO membership, reports AP.
Moldova's Orthodox Church: A Rift Over Faith and Allegiance