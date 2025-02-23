Left Menu

Patriarch Bartholomew Upholds Ukraine's Sovereignty in Defiant Mass

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew asserted Ukraine's sovereignty during a Mass in Istanbul, rejecting negotiations compromising Ukraine's freedom. Celebrating Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's efforts, he advocated for Ukraine's involvement in peace talks. Bartholomew's unwavering support extends back to his recognition of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine's independence from Moscow in 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 23-02-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 20:22 IST
Patriarch Bartholomew Upholds Ukraine's Sovereignty in Defiant Mass
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the prominent figure in Eastern Orthodox Christianity, forcefully reinforced Ukraine's sovereignty amid ongoing conflict during a Mass in Istanbul. His statements came on the brink of the third anniversary of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

In his sermon, the Patriarch lauded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his relentless defense of the nation's independence, stressing that any prospective peace deal must consider Ukraine as a fundamental participant. This service, emotional for the attending Ukrainians, highlighted the nation's struggle and the spiritual support it receives.

Bartholomew's support for Ukraine dates back to 2019 when he recognized the independence of the Kyiv-based Orthodox Church, a move that led to a rupture with the Moscow Patriarchate. His declarations reverberated strongly during the service attended by relatives of soldiers caught in the warfare, underscoring the enduring resistance and resilience of the Ukrainian people against external forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025