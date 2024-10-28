Left Menu

Pakistani Forces Neutralize Terrorist Threats in Strategic Operations

Pakistani security forces conducted successful operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, neutralizing four terrorists. The missions, reported by ISPR, occurred in North Waziristan and Khyber District, eliminating threats linked to various attacks on civilians and law enforcement. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 09:51 IST
Pakistani Forces Neutralize Terrorist Threats in Strategic Operations
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant crackdown on terrorism, Pakistani security forces have killed four terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as confirmed by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the military. The first encounter in North Waziristan, led by intelligence inputs, resulted in an intense gunfight, leaving two terrorists dead, including one identified as Kharji Insaf Ullah.

The second operation unfolded in Khyber District, where forces targeted another terrorist hideout. This mission led to the death of two additional terrorists and injuries to three others. The deceased were reportedly involved in multiple terrorist activities against civilians and law enforcement. Arms and ammunition were seized during the mission, bolstering claims of their involvement.

The incidents come amid heightened security concerns, following a recent suicide bombing in North Waziristan that killed eight, including four police personnel. The Pakistani government has intensified efforts against terrorist factions, designating TTP as 'Fitna al Khawarij' and labeling their operatives as 'kharijis.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024