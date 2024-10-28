Baloch Activists Challenge Pakistan's Anti-Terror Watchlist

Mahrang Baloch, a prominent human rights advocate and leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, has voiced serious concerns over her and fellow activists' placement on Pakistan's 4th Schedule, a contentious government anti-terror watchlist managed by the National Counter Terrorism Authority. Criticizing this move on the social media platform X, she labeled it as a blatant attempt by the military-backed government to curb peaceful activism across the nation.

Baloch argued that the inclusion of activists like Sibghatullah Shah Jee on such lists underscores Pakistan's misuse of anti-terror laws against its critics, thereby exposing the country's hollow democratic claims. She emphasized that these actions aim to intimidate rights defenders while violating fundamental freedoms of expression and association. Despite these oppressive measures, Baloch remains steadfast in her commitment to peaceful activism.

Highlighting the urgent need for global intervention, Baloch called upon international and human rights organizations to condemn these actions and hold the Pakistani government accountable for misusing anti-terror laws. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee echoed her sentiments on X, accusing the government of using these laws to suppress peaceful political activism in Balochistan by conflating it with terrorism.

