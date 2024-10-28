BRICS Summit 2024: Amplifying Voices, Embracing Reforms
At the BRICS Summit 2024 in Russia, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov highlighted the bloc's mission to elevate the voice of the developing world by reforming existing global platforms. Emphasizing peaceful conflict resolution and fostering India-China relations, the summit underscored the importance of global cooperation and development.
During the BRICS Summit 2024 held in Russia, Denis Alipov, the Russian Ambassador to India, underscored the bloc's commitment to amplifying the voice of the developing world. He clarified that BRICS does not intend to replace existing international organizations but seeks to reform them, ensuring a stronger voice for developing countries.
Alipov stressed the need for addressing the root causes of global conflicts, including those in Ukraine, the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Africa, to achieve lasting peace. This approach was highlighted during a press conference in New Delhi, emphasizing the broader role of BRICS in ensuring global security.
Additionally, Alipov expressed satisfaction with the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit in Kazan. Highlighting Russia's support for stable Indo-Chinese relations, the ambassador reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and trust between the two nations.
