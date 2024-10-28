Left Menu

BRICS Summit 2024: Amplifying Voices, Embracing Reforms

At the BRICS Summit 2024 in Russia, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov highlighted the bloc's mission to elevate the voice of the developing world by reforming existing global platforms. Emphasizing peaceful conflict resolution and fostering India-China relations, the summit underscored the importance of global cooperation and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:07 IST
BRICS Summit 2024: Amplifying Voices, Embracing Reforms
Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the BRICS Summit 2024 held in Russia, Denis Alipov, the Russian Ambassador to India, underscored the bloc's commitment to amplifying the voice of the developing world. He clarified that BRICS does not intend to replace existing international organizations but seeks to reform them, ensuring a stronger voice for developing countries.

Alipov stressed the need for addressing the root causes of global conflicts, including those in Ukraine, the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Africa, to achieve lasting peace. This approach was highlighted during a press conference in New Delhi, emphasizing the broader role of BRICS in ensuring global security.

Additionally, Alipov expressed satisfaction with the meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit in Kazan. Highlighting Russia's support for stable Indo-Chinese relations, the ambassador reaffirmed the importance of dialogue and trust between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024