Global Security Under Siege: UN Calls for Nuclear Disarmament

The head of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has issued a stark warning that global security arrangements, which have been the backbone of peace for decades, are coming apart. He called for concerted global efforts toward achieving a nuclear-free world.

Addressing the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Guterres pointed to rising distrust, increased insecurity, and surging military expenditures, all of which threaten the mutual restraint that previously maintained international stability. He urged countries to honor nuclear disarmament agreements made earlier.

The gathering, which includes 65 nations like the U.S., China, and Russia, seeks to halt nuclear arms races and prevent weapon deployments in space. Guterres also sounded the alarm on the rapid weaponization of Artificial Intelligence and warned against countries using nuclear threats as coercion.

(With inputs from agencies.)