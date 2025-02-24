Left Menu

Global Security Under Siege: UN Calls for Nuclear Disarmament

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that global security arrangements are dissolving, urging countries to strive for a nuclear-free world. Speaking at the Conference on Disarmament, he highlighted rising military spending and distrust. The conference aims to negotiate an end to the nuclear arms race and address emerging threats like weaponized AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The head of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has issued a stark warning that global security arrangements, which have been the backbone of peace for decades, are coming apart. He called for concerted global efforts toward achieving a nuclear-free world.

Addressing the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Guterres pointed to rising distrust, increased insecurity, and surging military expenditures, all of which threaten the mutual restraint that previously maintained international stability. He urged countries to honor nuclear disarmament agreements made earlier.

The gathering, which includes 65 nations like the U.S., China, and Russia, seeks to halt nuclear arms races and prevent weapon deployments in space. Guterres also sounded the alarm on the rapid weaponization of Artificial Intelligence and warned against countries using nuclear threats as coercion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

