Residents in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir are grappling with severe load-shedding, a situation exacerbated by rampant deforestation and climate change. The lack of government intervention has further plunged the region into turmoil, highlighting the pressing need for immediate action to alleviate the growing crisis.

Local resident Saad Hameed Kayani voiced his concerns, emphasizing the direct connection between environmental degradation and the worsening energy situation. Kayani pointed out the rapid decline in forest cover due to illegal logging and firewood needs, paired with insufficient new plantations, which severely impacts the region's hydropower-dependent energy production as water supplies diminish.

Kayani contrasted the Pakistani government's inaction with India's proactive stance on renewable energy, noting India's commitment to solar energy and electric vehicles by 2030. In contrast, PoJK residents face political distractions and are calling for swift government action. Without such intervention, energy shortages and environmental threats could jeopardize the region's future.

The environmental challenges in PoJK are manifold, as illegal logging and agricultural expansion have significantly reduced forest cover, affecting biodiversity and increasing soil erosion and landslide risks. The region's vulnerability to climate change, manifested through erratic rainfall and glacial retreats, further threatens water availability and agricultural sustainability.

While effective management and restoration are crucial, the government's focus remains on domestic politics rather than vital renewable energy initiatives, leaving PoJK's challenges unresolved and the future uncertain.

